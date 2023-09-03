Maryland honors Baltimore native who worked assembly lines during World War II

BALTIMORE — Maryland is honoring one woman who kept the assembly lines running during World War II.

It's part of the national Ring the Bell for Rosie Day.

One of those Rosie's is Baltimore's own Susan King, who worked on Eastern Aircraft's assembly line.

King turned 99 in July.

On Saturday, the Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum honored King, presenting her with a citation from the state legislature.

She says the honor has been a long time coming.

​"To think I'm live long enough for the work that was done in 1942, when Afro-American people weren't not quite pulled into the whole atmosphere of what was going on, we were just we will help us now I've lived long enough to be celebrated. For all that we did in 1942 and 43. I feel pretty good about it," King said.

After being a Rosie for two years, King enrolled at Hampton University in Virginia and became a school counselor.