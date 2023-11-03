Maryland Food Bank held 'Pack to Give Back' event to give food to those in need

BALTIMORE — They're making sure those in need, can eat this Thanksgiving.

The Maryland Food Bank held its annual pack to give back event.

It's where volunteers made more than 12,000 holiday meal boxes.

Each box contains traditional holiday fixings like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Each will be paired with a turkey and distributed later this month.

The President and CEO of the bank says nearly one in three Marylanders are struggling to make ends meet.

So, even one meal can make a difference.

"We often say it's not a holiday if you're hungry. And so what we're doing here today is building blocks that allow people to have experiences, right to spend time with family share stories, get to know each other again, catch up on old times, might some of my fondest memories growing up around the house or a holiday dinners," Carmen Del Guercio, President/CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, said.

This is the first year the bank has held pack to give back at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Organizers say that's because of the increased need and because more sponsors are stepping up with more funding.

The food bank expects the boxes to feed 25,000 Marylanders this Thanksgiving.