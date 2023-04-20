Law student creates "Dong Bong" shirts named after Orioles home run celebration

BALTIMORE — This season the Orioles have shown off a new home run celebration.

Now when a player returns to the dugout after going yard, they're greeted by teammates with a large bong decked out in Orioles colors.

The home run hitter is supposed to grab the bong and chug water as another player pours it through a funnel.

This caught the eye of Pikesville native Ben Garonzik, who happened to be watching the game on April 10.

Ben's creative juices started flowing and he decided to trademark the phrase "Dong Bong," named after the team's unique celebration.

As result "Dong Bong" has gained national attention with mentions on various television and radio programs.

That got Ben to launch a website where fans can find apparel dedicated to the newly coined phrase.

Aside from being a lifelong O's fan, Ben has somewhat of an indirect connection to the team.

He previously worked as a legal intern at the Baltimore law firm founded by Peter Angelos, the patriarch of the family who owns the Orioles.

“I have been an Orioles fan since I was a kid,” said Ben. “The idea just popped into my head and being a law student, I had the wherewithal to trademark the name and since then it has been a whirlwind. I just want to have fun with this idea and help Orioles fanatics like me celebrate our team!”

Currently Ben attends law school at the University of Miami.

To check out the latest "Dong Bong" merchandise, click here.

