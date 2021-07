BALTIMORE — This story is a breath of fresh air for families suffering with Cystic Fibrosis.

We want to Welcome Paisley Morgan Smith to the world.

Congrats mom and dad Tyler and Darby!

We met the Smith family a few years ago when Tyler & Darby were planning a wedding in the hospital before he got a double lung transplant.

Tyler has Cystic Fibrosis and was able to connect with a donor just in time.

The little bundle of joys middle name is Morgan… after Tyler’s donor.