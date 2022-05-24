Watch
LOCAL TEEN OPENS CLOTHING CLOSET

Decade long dream for Grace Callwood
Posted at 7:44 PM, May 24, 2022
ABERDEEN — Grace Callwood's volunteer work is known nationwide. She won the the Nickelodeon HALO award at age 12 and was a CNN Young Wonder at 15. Now she sets her sights on a decade long dream of hers, opening a clothing closet for families that need everything from play clothes to graduation gowns.

The idea came to Grace when she learned that a family with two little girls had lost everything they owned in a fire and she decided to give them her brand new back to school clothes. She was only 7 at the time and had just found out she had been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, but she learned she could find hope by bringing hope to others.

Now her clothing closet, "Threads Of Hope," is set to open at Halls Cross Elementary. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 26th.

