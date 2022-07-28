Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Local Student Makes Top 5 Finalists In "Doodle For Google"

google doodle
Artwork by Edison Lee, Courtesy of Google.
Edison's Doodle Entry
google doodle
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 14:14:32-04

ELKRIDGE — A local elementary student's art may soon be enjoyed by billions.

Edison Lee from Rockburn Elementary School in Elkridge made it to the top five in this year's Doodle for Google. Every year Google asks students across the country to submit their artwork for a Google Doodle.

This year's prompt was “I care for myself by..." Edison's answer was: “dreaming of my bright future.”

If he wins, his art will be featured on Google's homepage for a day and he'll receive a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for his school.

You can vote for Edison's artwork to win on the Doodle for Google website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019