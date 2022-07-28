Local Student Makes Top 5 Finalists In "Doodle For Google"

ELKRIDGE — A local elementary student's art may soon be enjoyed by billions.

Edison Lee from Rockburn Elementary School in Elkridge made it to the top five in this year's Doodle for Google. Every year Google asks students across the country to submit their artwork for a Google Doodle.

This year's prompt was “I care for myself by..." Edison's answer was: “dreaming of my bright future.”

If he wins, his art will be featured on Google's homepage for a day and he'll receive a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for his school.

You can vote for Edison's artwork to win on the Doodle for Google website here.