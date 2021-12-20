Local moms get needed transportation from non-profit

HALETHORPE, Md. — Today is a day three area women won't forget anytime soon.

For Christmas they're getting the gift of a new car!

It's courtesy of Vehicles for Change, a local non-profit.

Today at the VFC in Halethorpe, they gave those new cars to Darryenne Ford, Raven Hawkins and Brittany Briscoe.

Vehicles for Change gets these cars through donations. They then repair them for free and give them to families for as little as $950.

That money is used for a low-interest car loan, allowing the families to build credit.

Since 1999, they've donated more than 6,800 cars to families.