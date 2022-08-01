Know a dedicated Maryland farmer? Nominate them to be a Hall of Famer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Do you know someone who has dedicated their lives to farming in Maryland.

Now's your chance to honor them, by nominating them for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Applications are due by October 7. Those selected will be inducted during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on February 2, 2023.

The Hall of Fame was established in 199. Currently, there are 54 farm families representing all 23 counties.

This year’s application can be downloaded here. Make sure to include as much information about your nominee as possible, by addressing their agricultural leadership, community activities, and technological and management advancements they've made in the industry, such as soil and water conservation, machinery innovations, and safety strategies.

Nominations must include signatures from a local committee that is made up of the county Extension office, Farm Bureau president and Soil Conservation District representative. Only one farm family per county can be considered.