Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Know a dedicated Maryland farmer? Nominate them to be a Hall of Famer

Farmers.jpg
Don Anderson
Nearly 60 neighbors step up to help farmer harvest field after having heart attack
Farmers.jpg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 10:14:21-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Do you know someone who has dedicated their lives to farming in Maryland.

Now's your chance to honor them, by nominating them for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Applications are due by October 7. Those selected will be inducted during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on February 2, 2023.

The Hall of Fame was established in 199. Currently, there are 54 farm families representing all 23 counties.

This year’s application can be downloaded here. Make sure to include as much information about your nominee as possible, by addressing their agricultural leadership, community activities, and technological and management advancements they've made in the industry, such as soil and water conservation, machinery innovations, and safety strategies.

Nominations must include signatures from a local committee that is made up of the county Extension office, Farm Bureau president and Soil Conservation District representative. Only one farm family per county can be considered.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019