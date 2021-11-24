Kennedy Krieger Institute's Festival of Trees begins on Friday

TIMONIUM, Md. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Timonium Fairgrounds as kids from all over the world come to the Kennedy Krieger Institute for treatment and now is your chance to support the hospital's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 32 annual Festival of Trees is this weekend.

Starting this Friday, you'll have the chance to bid on hundreds of uniquely decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread homes online. All proceeds supporting children at Kennedy Krieger.

The website for the Festival of Trees will stream live entertainment, fun videos and a virtual meet and greet with Santa. Holiday recipes and printable coloring books will also be available.

While the majority of events will be online this year, there is an in-person component -- Kennedy Krieger's first ever toy drive at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

If you purchase a tree or wreath online, there will be drive thru pick up at the fairgrounds' Cow Palace.

Shipping is also available for pre-decorated trees if you live within 30 miles of the fairgrounds.