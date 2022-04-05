KABOOM! announces Baltimore will be their first partner in initiative to end playspace inequity

BALTIMORE — KABOOM! has announced that Baltimore will be their first official partner in their 25 in 5 initiative to end playspace inequity.

This five-year, $250 million plan hopes to accelerate efforts towards achieving playspace equity across the United States.

“Achieving playspace equity across Baltimore will send the message that we believe in our youth and know they’re capable of the brightest possible future,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Playgrounds profoundly impact our young people: they’re a place to sharpen skills that will serve them for a lifetime, build friendships, and feel a sense of belonging. In line with my administration’s mission to prioritize youth, we want every young person across the city to be able to step onto a brand-new playground that they designed and their community built just for them so they can understand that they matter and that their community leaders see them and recognize their needs.”

“Our top priority is the educational, emotional, and social success of our students. Accessible and safe playspaces like these are critical to those efforts,” said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises. “This initiative with KABOOM! is one more step to ensuring our students have great facilities to learn and grow. We can’t wait to get started with 25 in 5!”