K9 Kachina retires from the ATF

BALTIMORE — A special retirement ceremony for a four-legged friend!

Accelerant detection K-9 Kachina is finally getting a well-deserved break.

The 10-year-old is the most senior ATF ADC dog in the U.S.

She spent the last eight years working with Master Deputy Oliver Alkire in the State Fire Marshall's office.

During her career, she conducted more than 600 K-9 scans and trained other K-9s in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

She was supposed to retire last year but was healthy enough to work for one year, now it's time to have fun.

"She's been such a great dog, it's time for her to get a little R and R in more ball playing and a lot more time sleeping," Alkire said.

Kachina was initially trained as a guide dog.

Her drive was recognized to be better suited as a working dog, and at age two, she switched careers and went to work for the ATF.