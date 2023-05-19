Johns Hopkins presented students with white coats to symbolize transition

BALTIMORE — One step closer to becoming a doctor!

The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine presented more than 100 first year medical students with white coats as a symbolic move in their medical profession.

It's an annual rite of passage for aspiring physicians.

And the importance of the coat was talked about by the Vice Dean for education.

"You're going to do a lot of amazing things in your careers. I'm positive about that. You're going to save people's lives. You're going to treat people with kindness and compassion. But when things don't turn out quite the way you thought they would, please be kind to yourself. Forgive your mistakes. Remember to take care of the person under the white coat," said Roy C. Zielgelstein, M.D., Vice Dean for education.

During the ceremony, students took a pledge to uphold the values of a physician: humanism, compassion, integrity and devotion to the well-being of others.