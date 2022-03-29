Watch
Johns Hopkins Children’s Center patients give teddy bears medical care

Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Children’s Center patients on Tuesday had reason to smile.

Between 20 and 30 children switched roles and got to play doctor during a stuffed teddy bear clinic, hosted by the hospital’s Child Life Department.

Each child chose a bear and took its vitals, while also coming up with a coping plan for their new fuzzy friend.

Often times, going to a hospital is scary for children and adults alike.

It's an unfamiliar setting that can sometimes create an uncomfortable experience, leaving both to wonder what could happen.

Helping to reduce that anxiety and fear, is one of the main reasons why the hospital decided to host the clinic.

