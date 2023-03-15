Johns Hopkins Carey Business School offers $30,000 in scholarship funding amid tech industry layoffs

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is offering up to $30,000 in MBA scholarship funding for laid-off tech industry professionals.

Students who are qualified can use the Crew Tech Fellowship to earn their MBA part-time in a flexible format that allows for online synchronous and asynchronous learning.

“We know how hard it is to face job loss,” said Assistant Dean for Admissions Kelly Farmer. “We want to make it easier for professionals to build for what’s next in their careers, and help remove the barriers to their next success.”

The funds are available for the any of the eight MBA specializations:

Business Analytics and Risk Management;

Digital Marketing;

Entrepreneurial Marketing;

Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Technology

Financial Management;

Health Care Management, Innovation, and Technology;

Investments;

and Public and Private Sector Leadership

To qualify for the fellowship, students must apply to start classes in fall 2023 and include multiple pieces of documentation, including a formal separation letter and an updated resume that indicates layoff from their last employer.

GMAT and GRE scores do not need to be submitted and Carey is waiving the application fee.

For more information on the fellowship, click here.