Jimmy's Famous Seafood thanks first responders with free monthly buffet

Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 16, 2022
BALTIMORE — Jimmy's Famous Seafood is giving thanks to first responders.

Every third Thursday of the month, the restaurant will offer them a free buffet.

The buffet will be available on those days from 4 to 7pm, along with tons of other happy hour specials.

Jimmy's is located at 6526 Holabird Avenue in Baltimore.

This is just the latest project they've gotten involved with in the local community.

During the pandemic, they started the non-profit 'Famous Fund' that raised hundreds-of-thousands of dollars for struggling area restaurants.

