Jimmy's Famous Seafood thanks first responders with free monthly buffet

BALTIMORE — Jimmy's Famous Seafood is giving thanks to first responders.

Every third Thursday of the month, the restaurant will offer them a free buffet.

The buffet will be available on those days from 4 to 7pm, along with tons of other happy hour specials.

Thanks to @JimmysSeafood for taking care of those who take care of Baltimore. https://t.co/byzh68Wt9l — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 16, 2022

Jimmy's is located at 6526 Holabird Avenue in Baltimore.

This is just the latest project they've gotten involved with in the local community.

During the pandemic, they started the non-profit 'Famous Fund' that raised hundreds-of-thousands of dollars for struggling area restaurants.

