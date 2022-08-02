Internet Upgrades For Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Neighbors in rural Baltimore County are getting an internet upgrade.

Comcast partnered with the county for a second year to bring broadband to undeserved areas. County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced $10 million in funding today from the state, along with the county and Comcast themselves.

This latest project will consist of over 50 miles of infrastructure and will bring broadband service to more than 850 homes, mainly in the northwest corner of the county. Combined with last year’s grant, broadband will reach more than 1,800 new homes in the county.

Johnny Olszewski says they won't stop until every home in the county has reliable, fast internet access, and that, "its no longer a luxury but a necessity".

The project is expected to be finished by 2025.