'I really like helping homeless people': Baltimore kindergartner raises money to help those in need

BALTIMORE — Most 6-year-old's ask for the latest toy for their birthday, maybe a pony or two if their feeling ambitious.

But all one little girl wanted was to help others.

For her big sixth birthday wish, Baltimore kindergartner Tatum Byerson started a GoFundMe to raise money for the homeless people she passed everyday on her way to Roland Park Elementary.

Her goal, $500, she said $3,600!

With the money she bought and delivered items to the Manna House in Baltimore on Wednesday, which provides several services to the homeless.

When asked how other kids could help, Tatum gave some advice we all could live by.

"Maybe they should give food out to other people, and giving them a lot of new things, and giving them a lot of help." I want to say I really like helping homeless people and giving them a lot of new things and giving them help," Tatum said.

Tatum also wanted to make sure homeless children had their own happy birthdays, so part of the money went to the birthday party project, which does exactly that.