'I just want to show the world you can do anything': Great guys finish last

BALTIMORE COUNTY — 11-year-old Emerson Spekis decided to make a run for it. A 2.5 mile run to benefit the Positive, Behavior, Intervention and Support program at his Ridgely Middle School.

Off he went. You see when he raises his pants leg you can see his prosthetic leg. Spekis was two-years-old when he was involved in a lawnmower accident.

His dad Bill, went into the basement and made Spekis his first prosthetic leg out of wood. For the second time in his life, dad had to teach him how to walk again.

Dad was a veteran and when he retired he spent time helping wounded veterans get back on their artificial feet. Little did he know, this experience would help him with his son.

Spekis took on the course. Lap after lap the cheers grew louder as the crowd sensed what was happening.

When he crossed the finish line with friends that had already crossed, but went back out on the course to escort their friend, it was a storybook ending. “I just want to show the world you can do anything,” says last place finisher Spekis.

It's true, great guys do finish last.