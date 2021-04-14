Howard High School student wins first ever "Brunch Battle"

COLUMBIA, Md. — On Wednesday, Gillian G. from Howard High School won the first ever "Brunch Battle," organized by the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation.

An apple pecan waffle with bacon and a sweet potato hash took top honors in the Iron Chef type competition.

Gillian and her chef mentor, Dan Wecker from Elkridge Furnace Inn, outperformed students from ten other high schools across the state, who were also paired with professional chef mentors.

It's all part of the ProStart program, which provides students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunity to begin a career in the restaurant and food services industry.

For finishing first, Gillian took home $500, while Wecker earned a ticket to compete for Team Maryland in the Bacon Category at the 2021 World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas.

Liam L. of Havre de Grace High School finished in second place and took home $300 with chef mentor, Jon Miller of Tutto Fresco.

In third place earning a $150 prize was Sanai W. of Charles Herbert Flowers High School along with chef mentor, Steve Klobosits of Kloby’s Smokehouse.

