Hershey's Christmas Candylane is now open!

GTK: Hershey's Christmas Candy Lane
Posted at 6:51 AM, Dec 03, 2021
Hershey's Christmas Candylane is now open every day through January 2.

It's the park's sweetest event of the year and features more than 5 million lights. There are tons of thrilling attractions and absolute fun for the whole family.

Santa Claus will also be making an appearance at Christmas Candylane. He'll be available for socially distanced photos under the former carousel pavilion.

You'll also have the chance to get an up close look at Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer.

Tickets cost $44.95. If you are interested in celebrating the holidays at the sweetest place on Earth, click here for more information.

