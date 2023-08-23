Heavy Seas Beer calls out Guinness by introducing BOHdacious Blonde Ale

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore beer battle is brewing.

Heavy Seas Brewing is releasing what it calls a true Baltimore-themed blonde ale.

Guinness makes Baltimore Blonde Ale, yet they no longer make it in Baltimore.

Earlier this summer Guinness moved most of their brewing operations to New York.

They said it was to cut costs but decided to keep Baltimore's name on the can.

Guinness declined to take Heavy Seas up on their offer to takeover production.

This prompted Heavy Seas to launch their own version of ale called BOH-Dacious Blonde.

You can try when it hits shelves on September 5.