Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Harford Technical High School completes tenth “Habi-Tech” home

Habitat For Humanity move house to Havre De Grace this morning
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 12:45:57-04

HAVRE DE GRACE — After two years of construction, Harford Technical High School completed its tenth “Habi-Tech” home.

It was transported Thursday to its permanent location on Ohio Street in Havre de Grace.

The school's helped construct homes since 2005, as part of a program that teaches students home design and construction, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

Amanda Clark, a single mother of three young children, was selected as the home buyer.

To be eligible, applicants have to prove a housing need, show an ability to make monthly mortgage payments, and partner in the future with Habitat Susquehanna.

Part of that involves taking money management and home maintenance classes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices