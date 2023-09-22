Harford Technical High School completes tenth “Habi-Tech” home

HAVRE DE GRACE — After two years of construction, Harford Technical High School completed its tenth “Habi-Tech” home.

It was transported Thursday to its permanent location on Ohio Street in Havre de Grace.

The school's helped construct homes since 2005, as part of a program that teaches students home design and construction, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

Amanda Clark, a single mother of three young children, was selected as the home buyer.

To be eligible, applicants have to prove a housing need, show an ability to make monthly mortgage payments, and partner in the future with Habitat Susquehanna.

Part of that involves taking money management and home maintenance classes.