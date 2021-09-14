Grandmother in cardiac arrest starts breathing right before daughter gives birth

TOWSON, Md. — Miracles do happen.

Earlier this summer, a Maryland family experienced two of them within hours at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Stacey Fifer was about to go into labor with her mother, Kathy Patten, by her side anxiously awaiting the arrival of her newborn granddaughter.

Suddenly Patten began to feel sick.

Thankfully being at the right place at the right time, medical staff sent Patten downstairs to the Emergency Room.

Before ever getting there, Patten went into cardiac arrest.

Despite CPR and oxygen being applied, about 45 minutes went by where Patten had no heart rate, pulse, blood pressure, or oxygen going to the brain, which meant clinically she was dead.

Her chances of surviving or seeing the birth of her granddaughter were grim.

Then miraculously, Patten awoke with a regular heartbeat and no damage to the brain.

Meanwhile upstairs, Stacey was in labor attempting a natural childbirth.

The baby however became stuck in the birth canal, forcing medical staff to deliver by caesarian section.

A couple hours later the second miracle, baby Alora, was born.

After spending a day or two in GBMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, mom and baby are both healthy and doing great, along with grandma Kathy.