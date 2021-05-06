BALTIMORE — Good Morning Maryland from the Plating Grace and Grub food truck.

The food truck is an extension of the non-profit The Table Foundation, founded by Father Leo Patalinghug. They support people in the hospitality industry and also work with ex-convicts to help them re-enter society.

With the help of the Franciscan Center, Father Leo says Plating Grace and Grub will be serving "international comfort food" that will allow customers to customize their meal based on their food preferences and mood.

To see where the food truck will be, follow them on Instagram.

