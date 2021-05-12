Watch
Good Morning Maryland from the Pipeline Girls North soccer team

Good Morning Maryland from the Pipeline 13/14 Girls North Soccer Team
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 12, 2021
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Good Morning Maryland from the 2013/2014 Pipeline Girls North soccer team in Harford County!

The team practices at Ripken stadium in Aberdeen and will be playing under nine this fall. They are looking to add some players to their talent squad, specifically players who can play multiple positions including goalkeeper.

If your child is interested in trying out, call 443-845-2452 or email jonathan.salbeck@gmail.com for more information.

Say Good Morning Maryland to our viewers by recording a shout out and emailing it to lauren.cook@wmar.com.

