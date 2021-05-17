TOWSON, Md. — Good Morning Maryland from the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet!

Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet is presenting "Alice in Wonderland" live at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia on Sunday May 23. Shows are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through their Facebook page by clicking here.

There are 85 young dancers in the cast and they are thrilled to finally be back on stage (masked) with a live audience.

