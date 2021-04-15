Watch
Good Morning Maryland from the Carver Center for the Arts and Technology

Good Morning Maryland from the Carver Center for the Arts
Posted at 7:31 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 07:34:16-04

TOWSON, Md. — Good Morning Maryland from the Carver Center for the Arts and Technology!

The school is holding a virtual fundraiser on Saturday April 17 called "Carver Celebration." It will feature students singing, acting, dancing, making food, etc. The money raised will go toward programs offered at the school.

Tickets to the event are free but registration is required. There is also an online auction going on through April 18. For information on the fundraiser, auction, how to register and how to watch the event online, click here.

