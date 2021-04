April is Autism Awareness Month and the Self Advocate Advisory Committee of Pathfinders of Autism has a special message in its Good Morning Maryland shout out (see video above).

Media Star Promotions, based in Hunt Valley, is one of several local companies showing its support to Pathfinders during Autism Awareness Month. Thanks to them for sending in a shout out for Good Morning Maryland!

