Good Morning Maryland from Our Community Cares!

Good Morning Maryland from Our Community Cares Project
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jun 02, 2021
BALTIMORE — Good Morning Maryland from Our Community Cares!

According to Amirah Lampkin, a student at Milford Mill Academy: "For Youth Leadership Service Day, [I] received a Sodexo Stop Hunger Grant from Hershey’s Heartwarming Young Heroes program for a project through Our Community Cares."

"Kids coordinated a community bike ride and collected 100 pounds of canned goods to donate to needy families Councilman Robert Stokes district in East Baltimore," she said.

To say good morning to our viewers, record a shout out and email it to lauren.cook@wmar.com.

