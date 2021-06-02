BALTIMORE — Good Morning Maryland from Our Community Cares!

According to Amirah Lampkin, a student at Milford Mill Academy: "For Youth Leadership Service Day, [I] received a Sodexo Stop Hunger Grant from Hershey’s Heartwarming Young Heroes program for a project through Our Community Cares."

"Kids coordinated a community bike ride and collected 100 pounds of canned goods to donate to needy families Councilman Robert Stokes district in East Baltimore," she said.

