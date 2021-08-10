HOWARD COUNTY — Good Morning Maryland from Bigfoot Endurance!

Registration is now open for the 5 & 10 mile trail race to benefit Parkinson's disease. The race date is Saturday December 4, 2021 and is being held at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge. For more information about Bigfoot Endurance and how to sign up for the trail race, click here.

