Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Good Morning Maryland from Bigfoot Endurance

items.[0].videoTitle
Good Morning Maryland from Bigfoot Endurance
Posted at 7:32 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 07:32:55-04

HOWARD COUNTY — Good Morning Maryland from Bigfoot Endurance!

Registration is now open for the 5 & 10 mile trail race to benefit Parkinson's disease. The race date is Saturday December 4, 2021 and is being held at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge. For more information about Bigfoot Endurance and how to sign up for the trail race, click here.

Let us know about events happening in your community by recording a shout out and emailing it to lauren.cook@wmar.com. We will air it on Good Morning Maryland.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019