Good Morning Maryland from Baltimore Clayworks!

The Seconds Sale is coming up June 11-13. According to the website, Friday June 11 is the preview party from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30. You can get first dibs on the best deals of the year with drinks and live music by Nelly’s Echo. Nelly’s Echo has shared the big stage with the artists such as Trombone Shorty, Travis McCoy, Sean Kingston, & Boyz II Men to name a few.

Saturday June 12 is the General Sale from 12-4 p.m. There is a free children's activity from 1-3 p.m. where kids can work on fun clay projects while parents show. Sunday June 13 is the Box Sale from 12-3 p.m. Pay one price for a box and stuff it with as many ceramics as you can fit.

