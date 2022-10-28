WESTMINSTER, Md. — Halloween is just a few days away, so we built up enough courage to visit Hackney Haunts in Westminster.

It's an indoor Haunted House at TownMall off Route 140, that originally started off as a house party.

There are two separate haunted walks, each with a different theme. Both are included in the $20 cost of admission.

Themes change each year, but this season focuses on the pumpkin master and an evil funeral director.

Get spooked at Hackney Haunts in Westminster

Jason and Carlos are co-owners and the masterminds behind Hackney Haunts, which is now in its fourth year of operation.

They work all-year round to build the most spooky experience for those brave enough to stop by.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the last opportunity of the year to give Hackney Haunts a try.

They are open each night from 7 to 9pm. Tickets can be purchased in-person or online. Hackney Haunts is handicap accessible.

