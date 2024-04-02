Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Get paid to judge which MLB stadium has the biggest hot dog

This Steak-Quality Beef Hot Dog Will Up Your Grilling Game This Summer
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This Steak-Quality Beef Hot Dog Will Up Your Grilling Game This Summer
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 11:38:30-04

BALTIMORE — Baseball season is in full swing.

Imagine it being your job to simply take in the sights and sounds of the ballpark, or more specifically the smell.

As fans we all enjoy different food options offered at each stadium, the most popular being hot dogs.

But, the question is which Major League Baseball team sells the biggest and largest.

The folks at BetUS.com are searching for one lucky fan to be the judge.

To find the answer to this key question, they're offering free airfare and tickets to all 30 MLB stadiums.

Whoever gets the job will have a couple important tasks.

1. Record the diameter, length and weight of each park's hot dog.
2. And ... document the price!

Can you handle that? If so you might be the right candidate!

The job also pays $2,500 and includes a $500 MLB shop gift card.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices