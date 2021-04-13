Fundraiser in Towson to benefit the R.I.C.H. Foundation in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Good Morning Maryland from the R.I.C.H. Foundation in Baltimore.

R.I.C.H. stands for Reaching Innocent Childrens' Hearts, according to its website. It provides resources to the most vulnerable children living in Baltimore.

You can support this non-profit by dining at the TGI Fridays' in Towson, located at 825 Dulaney Valley Road, on April 13 from 6-9 p.m. The non-profit is holding an "Under the Big Top Nite" fundraiser.

There will be face painting for kids, a live DJ and free popcorn and cotton candy. Just mention the R.I.C.H. Foundation when you're dining and they'll donate 20% of the check to the non-profit.

