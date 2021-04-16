Free youth horseback riding program comes to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland Baltimore's Community Engagement Center has teamed with City Ranch to bring horseback riding to Baltimore City.

The free 10-week introductory program is for youths 10-15 years-old.

On Friday, 24 kids from seven different West Baltimore neighborhoods will wrap up their second full week of the program.

The remaining eight-weeks of the program will take place every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m., at the University of Maryland BioPark at W. Fayette Street and Fremont Avenue.

Throughout their time in the program, participants will not only learn basic horse care skills, but also lessons in leadership, listening, critical thinking, and self-control.

Organizers say they're planning on hosting future programs, for which there's already a waiting list.

To register, click here or contact Sarah Turner by email: sarahturner@umaryland.edu or by phone: 410-706-2311.

Also check out City Ranch, who has their own facility that provides horseback riding lessons and programs for all ages.