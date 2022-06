Free Glasses For Kids In Need

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Library has a vision to help give kids in need exactly that.

They're teaming up with non-profit Vision To Learn to supply children in low-income households with glasses for the impending school year. Children 17 and under can receive a new pair glasses of their choice, all for free.

Vision To Learn will visit 12 library branches over the Summer:

Thursday, June 23- Rosedale Branch

Tuesday, June 28- Woodlawn Branch

Friday, July 8- North Point Branch

Friday, July 15- Sollers Point Branch

Friday, July 22- Owings Mills Branch

Friday, July 29- Cockeysville Branch

Friday, August 5- White Marsh Branch

Monday, August 15- Randallstown Branch

Tuesday, August 16- Lansdowne Branch

Thursday, August 18- Arbutus Branch

Monday, August 22- Parkville Branch

Tuesday, August 23- Randallstown Branch

Thursday, August 25- Towson Branch