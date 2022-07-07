Foodies Rejoice! Howard County Announces Summer Restaurant Weeks

Whether you're a hardcore foodie or just appreciate a good bite to eat, you're about to have a great couple of weeks.

Howard County kicked off its Summer Restaurant & Craft Beverage weeks today.

It highlights the best locally owned and operated eateries and breweries, from gastro-pubs to upscale dining. Its main goal is to help them recover from the struggle of the pandemic.

County Executive Calvin Ball called it "A time for us to try something new or go to an old favorite," and said to "make sure we invest in our small local restaurant scene now more than ever...we have to make sure our local business have our support as we just get better together."

The program runs from July 11th to July 24th and includes 30 locally owned restaurants throughout the county, featuring all types of cuisine. For more information go to: https://www.visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks/

