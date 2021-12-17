Fire Marshal helps deliver Christmas gifts to Talbot Co. family who lost everything in house fire

CORDOVA, Md. — A Talbot County family lost their home and everything they had in a fire right before the holidays.

The Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshal investigating the incident called the agency's Alumni Association to help out during their time of hardship.

Barbara Gray lived in the home with her grandson, his fiance and their two children, ages 12 and 2.

The fire left the kids without any presents to open on Christmas.

On Friday that changed, when the Maryland State Fire Alumni Association and Fire Marshals Office presented Gray and company with gift cards and presents.

"Hopefully, even if it's just for a moment, it takes the pressure and takes the pain away of what they're going through," stated MSFAA President and retired Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Joseph Flanagan.

Since the fire, the family has been forced to live out of a hotel in Easton. Investigators have determined the fire was caused by a space heater.