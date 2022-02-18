Watch
Donations made for fallen firefighters for every Baltimore's Bravest t-shirt sold

Posted at 11:10 PM, Feb 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734 has been giving back, raising money to benefit the families of their fallen brothers and sister who died tragically at the end of January battling a dwelling fire.

Now, you can help in another way!

President of Baltimore City Firefighters local union 734 Rich Langford says that for each t-shirt sold, a $10 donation will be made to IAFF 734 in memory of their fallen members.

To buy the shirt, click here.

