April 16 is National Wear Your PJs to Work Day and Casey Cares is hoping you'll help them collect new sets of children's pajamas for critically ill kids. Post pictures on social media of you wearing your pjs to work and use the hashtag #CaseyCaresBiggestPJParty

For all the ways to donate a pair of pajamas, click here.

