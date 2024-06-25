Despite higher gas prices, more Marylanders will drive instead of fly July 4th

BALTIMORE — July 4th is just days away, and as always it's expected to be one of the heaviest traveled weeks of the year.

AAA is out with their 2024 projections.

The experts there estimate nearly 1.5 million Maryland residents vacationing over the Independence Day holiday.

For the first time the organization expanded its forecast to include the entire 4th of July week plus the Saturday before and Sunday after.

A good majority (90 percent or 1.3 million) of those hitting the road in Maryland, will be doing so by car. That's up by four percent from last year.

Meanwhile, gas prices are a few cents higher than last year compared to other states nationally.

So that begs the question, when's the best time to travel? Here's what AAA suggests.



DATE WORST TRAVEL TIME BEST TRAVEL TIME Monday, Jul 1

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected



Tuesday, Jul 2

2:00 - 6:00 PM

After 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Jul 3

2:00 - 7:00 PM

Before Noon

Thursday, Jul 4

2:00 - 7:00 PM

Before Noon

Friday, Jul 5

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Before 10:00 AM

Saturday, Jul 6

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Before 10:00 AM

Sunday, Jul 7

2:00 - 8:00 PM

Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Jul 8

1:00 - 5:00 PM

After 7:00 PM



That leaves about 103,500 people who will take to the air, a five percent increase from 2023.

Below is a more detailed breakdown, compliments of AAA.

