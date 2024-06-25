Watch Now
Despite higher gas prices, more Marylanders will drive instead of fly July 4th

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 25, 2024

BALTIMORE — July 4th is just days away, and as always it's expected to be one of the heaviest traveled weeks of the year.

AAA is out with their 2024 projections.

The experts there estimate nearly 1.5 million Maryland residents vacationing over the Independence Day holiday.

For the first time the organization expanded its forecast to include the entire 4th of July week plus the Saturday before and Sunday after.

A good majority (90 percent or 1.3 million) of those hitting the road in Maryland, will be doing so by car. That's up by four percent from last year.

Meanwhile, gas prices are a few cents higher than last year compared to other states nationally.

So that begs the question, when's the best time to travel? Here's what AAA suggests.

DATEWORST TRAVEL TIMEBEST TRAVEL TIME
Monday, Jul 1
Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
 
Tuesday, Jul 2
2:00 - 6:00 PM
After 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul 3
2:00 - 7:00 PM
Before Noon
Thursday, Jul 4
2:00 - 7:00 PM
Before Noon
Friday, Jul 5
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Before 10:00 AM
Saturday, Jul 6
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Before 10:00 AM
Sunday, Jul 7
2:00 - 8:00 PM
Before 11:00 AM
Monday, Jul 8
1:00 - 5:00 PM
After 7:00 PM

That leaves about 103,500 people who will take to the air, a five percent increase from 2023.

Below is a more detailed breakdown, compliments of AAA.

2024 Independence Day Holiday Maryland Travelers 
Total Travel
Automobile
Air
Other
(Bus, Train, Cruise)
2024 (Forecast)
1,494,331
1,327,538
103,544
63,250
2023 (Actual)
1,436,218
1,278,207
98,900
59,110
2019 (Actual)
1,389,843
1,225,635
95,964
68,244
% Change (2023 to 2024)
4.05
3.86
4.70
7.00
% Change (2019 to 2024)
7.52
8.31
7.90
-7.32
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
