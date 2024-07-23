Deadpool & Wolverine playing for free at NextAct Cinema in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — It's the middle of summer and hot outside, so sometimes it's best to sit back and relax inside with the A/C and a good flick.

What's even better is when the movie's absolutely free.

Well this weekend you're in luck because, NextAct Cinema at the Pikes is offering free movies on the big screen from July 27-28.

The historic Pikesville theater on Reisterstown Road is showing Deadpool & Wolverine at no cost to you.

It's all part of a campaign called “Summer of Cinema," sponsored by the free streaming platform Pluto TV.

Reserve your free tickets here.