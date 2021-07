BALTIMORE — After COVID forced it to cancel its shows in 2020, Cockpit in Court is thrilled to be returning to the stage this summer!

Their first play is Agatha Christie's murder-mystery "And Then There Were None". It features a former employee here at WMAR, Thom Peters, who is focusing more on theater in his retirement.

This play runs on weekends through July 25 at CCBC Essex. To get tickets, call 443-840-ARTS or click here.