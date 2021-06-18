Children at Celebree School of Germantown build their own cicada hospital

GERMANTOWN, Md. — With their time running short for at least another 17-years, the children at Celebree School in Germantown are trying to take good care of our cicada friends while they're still buzzing.

Recently, the kiddos rounded up all the cicadas they felt were injured or needed help, and built them a makeshift hospital.

Together their creativity essentially turned Celebree into a cicada daycare, which even includes an observation area.

The new exhibit has now given students plenty to learn and talk about when it comes to the infamous cicada and their habitat.