Chick-fil-A partners with Casey Cares for 5th annual Pajama Day

Chick-fil-A
PJs collected for the Casey Cares Pajama Drive
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 05, 2022
On April 9 — 44 Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A restaurants will partner with Casey Cares for the 5th annual Pajama Day.

All Chick-fil-A guests who donate a new pair of pajamas that day will receive a coupon for a free original chicken sandwich

“Our Chick-fil-A Pajama Day is one of the highlights of Spring for the Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A restaurants. We engage the community as partners to help Casey Cares cheer critically ill children in Maryland and they do not disappoint. Last year, with this event and our school partnerships we collected over 12,000 pajamas and we hope to match or beat that number this year.” said Lisa Dzwonczyk, Chick-fil-A Area Marketing Director.

Those wishing to participate from home can purchase pajamas on the Casey Cares Amazon Wish List or drop their donations off at the Casey Cares Columbia office, Monday -Friday from 10 am to 3 pm through October 20.

