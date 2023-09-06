Celebrate National Read a Book Day buy donating to children's book drive

BALTIMORE — Today is National Read a Book Day and with it comes an even bigger chance to get children books they otherwise couldn't afford.

Throughout September, we're collecting donations to buy new books for young students.

Last year, we bought books for the students at Abbottson Elementary in Baltimore. At the book fair students got to pick out books and they got them all because of your donations.

We hope to donate even more books this year.

Today, your donation goes twice as far as normal.

It's because the Scripps Howard Fund will match it.

They're the nonprofit branch of the group that owns WMAR.

They will offer a one-day match to the first $150,000 in donations across the country.

We also want to hear what you think.

What is your favorite children's book? Vote here: