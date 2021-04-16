Celebrate Mr. Trash Wheel's 7th birthday by participating in Baltimore's trashiest public art project

BALTIMORE — Mr. Trash Wheel is turning 7-years-old and there is only one way to celebrate...by participating in Baltimore's trashiest public art project.

That's right, all you have to do is sign up here.

Once you do, staff will send an email with an assigned image.

It's then your job to scrounge up any recycled materials found around your home.

That could mean plastic bags, straws, newspaper, chip bags, water bottles, etc..., just don't use any left over foods.

Afterwards, create an 18" x 18" square using cardboard or some other sturdy material to use as your canvas.

Then try using whatever recycled materials you gathered to best replicate the image you were assigned.

To help assemble your art you can use glue, tape, staples, zip ties, or other materials to get it to stick to the canvas.

Make sure you finish and drop it off by April 29 or 30 between 2 and 5 pm at 650 S Exeter Street #200 in Baltimore.

Don't forget to write your assigned number on the back of your piece.

When all the squares are collected they will be put together on display in front of Mr. Trash Wheel.

Tune into Mr. Trash Wheel's social media all day on May 10 to watch the creation of the Recycle Mosaic.