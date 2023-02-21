Capitals grant wish of 12-year-old Eldersburg boy battling brain cancer

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old Eldersburg boy's dream has come true, thanks to the Washington Capitals and Make-A-Wish.

Since December Liam has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

He's always wanted to meet his favorite Caps player, Lars Eller.

Liam and Eller's connection first began with a Cameo message.

While Liam was in the hospital Intensive Care Unit, a family friend got him a message from Eller.

Liam has been a super fan since. Once he got out of the hospital, Liam headed over to practice with a sign thanking Eller for the message.

Eller took notice and gave Liam a big high five, and gifted him a hockey stick.

On Monday Liam joined his favorite team for practice. He even got a chance to skate on the ice and face-off against goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Liam scored and was surrounded by all the pros in celebration.

Now on Tuesday Liam will be on the bench for warmups prior to the Caps' matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Liam will also read out the team's starting lineup in the locker room.

To remember his time with the team, the Caps issued Liam his very own team signed jersey.