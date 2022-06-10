Buddy bench for lonely kids

EDGEWATER — A 5th grader wants to make sure everyone has a buddy.
So, she and her class came up with a solution.
Friday, Central Elementary in Edgewater unveiled their first 'buddy bench.'
5th grader Madison said it started with seeing lonely kids at recess.
“I saw a lot of kids on the playground alone and myself was also alone sometimes so, I just I wanted to give a buddy bench to the community so that everyone can have a friend,” said Madison.
The school said a buddy bench is meant to be a place where children can sit so teachers and other students can notice that they are in need of a friend.
Homestead gardens donated one-thousand dollars to get the bench built.
Parents raised the remaining 400 dollars.