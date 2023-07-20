Watch Now
Bowie Baysox change team name to PIT BEEF for one game only

Bowie Baysox
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 20, 2023
BOWIE, Md. — For one game only the Bowie Baysox will change their team name to ... wait for it ... wait for it ... PIT BEEF!

The club says the alternate identity aims to pay tribute to the "culinary culture of Maryland."

Bowie revealed their new team swag in a video posted on social media.

The Pit Beef will take the field Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

First pitch is set for 7:05pm at Prince George's Stadium.

After the game kids will have a chance to run the bases, with a free fireworks display to follow.

Tickets can be purchased here.

